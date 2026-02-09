The Marlins signed Paddack to a one-year, $4 million contract Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Paddack pitched to a 4.95 ERA across 21 starts with the Twins last season before being shipped to the Tigers at the trade deadline. He pitched in 12 games for Detroit, making seven starts, and logged a miserable 6.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB across 47 innings. In Miami, Paddack figures to compete for the fifth spot in the rotation behind Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, Max Meyer (hip) and Braxton Garrett (elbow). Janson Junk and Adam Mazur will be Paddack's top competition.