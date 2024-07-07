Myers went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Myers was one of two Marlins to post multiple hits in the contest, and he had the biggest impact on offense. His third-inning RBI single got the Marlins on the board, and his two-run homer in the seventh put them ahead for good. Myers is 6-for-11 with four extra-base hits over his last three contests. He's up to a .268/.333/.451 slash line with two homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and three stolen bases through 81 plate appearances. He doesn't have a full-time place in the lineup yet, but he's pushing for more playing time in right field over Jesus Sanchez.