The Marlins selected De Los Santos' contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
De Los Santos finished the 2024 season with 40 home runs and 120 RBI between the Double- and Triple-A levels. He got his strikeout rate down to 24.7 percent overall on the season, but it came in at 28.4 percent with Jacksonville after he landed there via trade. While there are swing-and-miss concerns, De Los Santos won't turn 22 until June and has immense raw power. He could get a shot with the Marlins at some point in 2025.
