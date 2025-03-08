The Marlins optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

De Los Santos slashed .263/.308/.520 with 26 home runs and 83 RBI across 422 total plate appearances in Triple-A last year. That level of offensive production wasn't on display this spring, as he'll finish Grapefruit League play 2-for-11 across six games while striking out six times -- something that's long been a problem for the 21-year-old. If De Los Santos is able to get back on track quickly, he could get an opportunity in the majors as Miami's DH or at first base.