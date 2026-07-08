Marlins' Dillon Lewis: Out with broken wrist

Double-A Pensacola placed Lewis on its 7-day injured list June 27 due to a broken hamate bone in his wrist, FishOnFirst.com reports.

The Marlins haven't issued a target date Lewis' return, but the typical timeline for hamate fractures is 6-to-8 weeks. With that in mind, Lewis appears likely to be sidelined through at least mid-August, with his absence potentially extending into September. Before going down with the injury, the 23-year-old outfielder slashed .240/.315/.512 with 17 home runs and 14 stolen bases over 66 games.