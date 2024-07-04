Cabrera (shoulder) was spotted in the Marlins' clubhouse Thursday and could be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday versus the White Sox, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins said previously that Cabrera would make one more rehab start. However, the club has an opening in its rotation Sunday after optioning Valente Bellozo and that's the first day Cabrera is eligible for activation. Cabrera -- who has been out since early May with a right shoulder impingement -- has posted a 4.50 ERA and 15:4 K:BB over 10 innings in three rehab starts. He would be relatively limited from a pitch count perspective Sunday after throwing 67 pitches in his last rehab start.