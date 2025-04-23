Cabrera did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over the Reds. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over five-plus innings while striking out seven.

Cabrera coughed up a solo homer to Noelvi Marte in the third inning and an RBI double to TJ Friedl in the fifth. The Reds plated another run in the sixth after Cabrera allowed a hit and a walk before being removed. He has not completed six innings in any of his three outings this season, resulting in a 6.14 ERA with an 18:8 K:BB through 14.2 frames. Cabrera is in line for a tough road matchup against the Dodgers next week.