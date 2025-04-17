Cabrera (0-1) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He surrendered five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six across four innings.

The right-hander has now issued three walks in each of his first two starts of the campaign, and he also had a wild pitch and plunked a batter Thursday. Walks have been a problem throughout Cabrera's career with a 5.1 BB/9 over parts of five big-league seasons, so he's difficult to trust as a consistent fantasy option. Encouragingly, h worked up to 88 pitches Thursday, so he at least doesn't appear to have any limitations after opening the campaign on the IL due to a blister.