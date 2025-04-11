The Marlins activated Cabrera (blister) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Cabrera is set to make his season debut Friday against the Nationals after recovering from a blister on his right middle finger. The right-hander threw only 53 pitches during his second rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, so he will be working with a relatively limited pitch count Friday.
More News
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Rejoining rotation Friday•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could return over weekend•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Strikes out six in rehab start•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Works three frames in rehab start•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Officially goes on IL•