Cabrera (3-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Phillies.

Cabrera took his second turn through the rotation since being activated from the injured list Aug. 5. He generated seven groundball outs and 11 swinging strikes across 91 pitches to shut down the Phillies' offense. Cabrera has been impressive in his pair of starts since returning, throwing 10.2 scoreless frames with a 14:5 K:BB. For the season, he has a 2.05 ERA across just 26.1 innings.