Hernandez three runs on four hits and one walk over 5.1 innings during Tuesday's extra-inning loss to Toronto. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 25-year-old cruised through five innings and allowed only two baserunners, but things fell apart in the sixth with a pair of doubles, followed by a home run. Still, it was a positive outing for Hernandez, who's given up three runs on six hits with a 10:2 K:BB over 9.2 innings across his first two starts. He lines up for a matchup versus the Braves on Sunday.