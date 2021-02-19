Hernandez has been working on his changeup in hopes of pitching deeper into games this season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

We shouldn't get too ahead of ourselves after just six starts, but Hernandez was excellent last season, backing his 3.16 ERA up with a 1.01 WHIP, a 32.1 percent strikeout rate and a 4.7 percent walk rate. The main negative from his statline is that he averaged just 4.3 innings per start. He was almost never asked to go a third time through the order, facing just seven batters for a third time and allowing four earned runs while recording just two outs. He almost exclusively used his fastball and slider, throwing his changeup just 5.7 percent of the time, so if the pitch truly has improved it could certainly help him reach the next level.