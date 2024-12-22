The Marlins acquired Boyd and Starlyn Caba from the Phillies on Sunday in exchange for left-hander Jesus Luzardo (back) and minor-league catcher Paul McIntosh, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Boyd is a mid-level prospect that spent the 2024 campaign at High-A Jersey Shore, where he had a .646 OPS with 27 stolen bases in 96 games. The 21-year-old struggled similarly at the Single-A level in 2023, and he'll likely need to show some improvement with his bat before moving into the upper minors with Miami.