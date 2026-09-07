Olson (elbow) has posted a 13.03 ERA, 2.38 WHIP and 7:9 K:BB in 9.2 innings over four starts for High-A Beloit since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 14.

Olson began the season on the shelf while completing his recovery from his July 2025 Tommy John surgery before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment July 31. After two appearances at Single-A Jupiter, Olson was given the green light to rejoin the Beloit rotation, but he's struggled to regain his pre-surgery command and control since being activated. Once the season ends, Olson could pick up some more innings during fall instructionals.