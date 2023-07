The Marlins have selected Olson with the 110th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Olson is a large southpaw, measuring in as a 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete from Nebraska. The 21-year-old possesses an above-average low-80's slider which he uses to accent his 90-93 mph fastball. Olson is considered to have a lower ceiling, but he's a consistent strike thrower and could become a strong back-end of the rotation starter in the big leagues.