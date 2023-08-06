The Marlins selected Hartlieb's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday. He appeared in relief in the Marlins' 6-0 loss to the Rangers, working one inning and allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Hartlieb joined the Miami bullpen as a replacement for lefty Ryan Weathers, who was sent back to Triple-A after tossing 3.2 innings out of the bullpen Saturday. The appearance Sunday was Hartlieb's first in the big leagues since the 2021 season. Hartlieb is expected to work primarily in lower-leverage spots out of the bullpen for the duration of his stay with the Marlins.