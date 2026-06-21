Marlins' Griffin Conine: Brought back from 60-day IL

The Marlins reinstated Conine (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Miami designated Christopher Morel for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Conine, who is back with the big club for the first time since early April after a prolonged absence due to a left hamstring tear that required surgery. The Marlins were comfortable with bringing Conine back after a three-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville, during which he went 4-for-10 with a home run while making one start apiece at first base and in right and left field. The left-handed-hitting Conine doesn't appear to have a clean path to steady playing time at the moment, though at-bats could open up for him if Heriberto Hernandez eventually cools down and shifts into more of a short-side platoon role.