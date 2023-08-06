Miller, who was placed on Single-A Jupiter's 7-day injured list June 26 with an unspecified injury, has made two rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

After tossing a shutout inning for the FCL club in his first rehab outing July 26, Miller upped his workload to 2.2 innings Wednesday. He was sharp in his latest start, striking out three while allowing no runs on one hit and one walk. Before landing on Jupiter's IL, Miller had posted a 4.65 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 40.2 innings with the Florida State League affiliate.