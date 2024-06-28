Burger went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 7-4 win against Philadelphia on Thursday.

Burger came up big late in the game, blasting a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning and providing an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth. The third baseman finished with his first multi-hit performance since June 15, and he had been struggling coming into Thursday with an .083 average (3-for-36) across his previous nine contests. Burger has just seven homers over 59 games this season after smashing a career-high 34 long balls in 141 contests last year.