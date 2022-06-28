Eder (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September, MLB.com reports.

Eder's recovery from surgery appears to be on track thus far, but the Marlins are unlikely to have him pitch in anything other than simulated games before the minor-league season comes to a close. The 23-year-old lefty could be a candidate to get some innings in during the Arizona Fall League or instructional ball, but the Marlins' main focus will likely be in ensuring he's ready to go for spring training with no restrictions. Before getting surgery, Eder dazzled in his 15 starts at Double-A Pensacola, turning in a 1.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 99:27 K:BB across 71.1 innings.