Junk allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to earn the save in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Junk was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day to provide reinforcements in the bullpen. He delivered with a lengthy outing after Cal Quantrill was curiously pulled after just 3.1 innings (46 pitches). Junk threw 48 of his 68 pitches for strikes and was credited with a five-inning save in his season debut at the major-league level. He has worked as a starter with Jacksonville this season, but barring a severe run of injuries to Miami's starters, Junk doesn't have a clear path to a starting role in the majors any time soon. Between the Brewers and Athletics last season, he made six relief appearances, posting a 14.62 ERA over eight innings.