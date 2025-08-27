Marlins' Janson Junk: Out with ulnar nerve irritation
The Marlins placed Junk on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right ulnar nerve irritation.
Junk departed his last start against the Blue Jays with discomfort in his pitching arm, and he's subsequently been diagnosed with the ulnar nerve issue. The righty will be eligible for activation Sept. 8, but it's too soon to know whether he has a chance to be ready to go on that date.
