Serna went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored during Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.

Sean Manaea kept the Marlins hitless and scoreless through five innings, but Serna helped turn things around in the sixth with an RBI double in the sixth inning. He added another double in the seventh for the first multi-hit game of his major-league career, and he's 3-for-8 with two RBI and two runs scored since making his big-league debut Sept. 1. Serna will continue to see playing time for as long as Xavier Edwards (thumb) is on the IL.