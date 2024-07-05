Chisholm went 1-for-4 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

He was also caught stealing, giving the center fielder 15 steals in 23 attempts on the season. Chisholm had drawn just one free pass over his prior 13 games, so his display of patience was unexpected and not likely to be repeated any time soon. On the year, 26-year-old is slashing .259/.326/.416 through 84 contests with 10 homers, 37 runs and 40 RBI, and most importantly Chisholm has stayed healthy after missing 167 games across the last two seasons.