Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

His three-run shot to straightaway center field off Jordan Lyles in the third inning proved to be all the offense Edward Cabrera (finger) and the Miami bullpen would need. Half of Sanchez's six homers on the year have come in the last six games, including back-to-back contests Tuesday and Wednesday, and since coming off the IL in late May he's batting .345 (10-for-29) with seven RBI in nine games.