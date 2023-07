Sanchez was removed from Wednesday's win over the Rays due to neck tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

It looked like it might be a leg-related injury when Sanchez pulled up while running out a grounder, but apparently it's his neck that's bothering him. It would seem to qualify as good news and likely is a day-to-day situation. Sanchez was retired in his lone plate appearance Wednesday before exiting.