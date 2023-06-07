Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Royals.

Sanchez led off the fifth inning with a solo home run off Zack Greinke, giving the Marlins a 1-0 lead. It's Sanchez's fifth homer of the season and his second in five games. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing a solid .287/.362/.543 with 13 RBI and 12 runs scored through 105 plate appearances this season.