Sanchez is expected to fill an everyday role in left field for the remainder of the season after the Marlins dealt Corey Dickerson (foot) to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Since Dickerson's foot injury was expected to sideline him until after the All-Star break, Sanchez's playing time was already well insulated, but the trade only boosts the rookie's job security further. After posting a monstrous 1.043 OPS at Triple-A Jacksonville before earning a mid-June call-up, Sanchez's production has predictably taken a step back at the big-league level, but he's at least shown an improved approach at the dish of late. Since striking out 11 times while drawing zero walks over his first seven games with Miami, Sanchez has a 2:2 BB:K over his past four contests.