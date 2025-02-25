Sanchez (elbow) went 1-for-2 with a strikeout in Sunday's 1-1 tie with the Mets in Grapefruit League action.

Sanchez made his spring debut Sunday after opening camp with right elbow inflammation. The outfielder is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he batted .252 with a career-high 18 home runs, 64 RBI, 60 runs scored and 16 stolen bases over 489 at-bats in 149 games with Miami. Now healthy, Sanchez will look to build up a rhythm at the plate in the coming weeks as Opening Day approaches.