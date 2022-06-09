Sanchez (back) is starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez exited Tuesday's game with upper-back tightness and didn't appear in Wednesday's win over Washington. However, he'll start in center field and bat fifth in Thursday's series finale. Over his last four games, the 24-year-old went 2-for-11 with a homer, a double, three RBI, two runs and two strikeouts.
