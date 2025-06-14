Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Getting the start in right field and batting leadoff, Sanchez took Brad Lord deep in the seventh inning for his sixth homer of the season. Sanchez has been very productive to kick off the month of June, driving in at least one run in eight of 11 games with 12 RBI total, to go along with four doubles, two home runs, six runs scored and a .286 batting average (12-for-42).