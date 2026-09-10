Mack went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored during the Marlins' 15-14 loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

Mack helped get the Marlins' offense going in the fourth inning with a two-run single before adding a solo homer in the seventh to reduce Miami's deficit to 14-9. That long ball was Mack's first since since Aug. 15 and 13th of the season, which is sixth-most among National League catchers. He has a .701 OPS with 46 RBI and 22 extra-base hits across 297 plate appearances this season.