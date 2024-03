The Marlins acquired Cruz and Shane Sasaki on Wednesday in three-team trade involving the Yankees and Rays, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cruz, 18, hit an impressive .294/.376/.531 with 10 home runs in 48 games in the Florida Complex League last season. He certainly has a long ways to go before being ready for the majors, but the young outfielder is a nice flier for the Marlins.