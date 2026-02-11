King agreed Wednesday with the Marlins on a one-year, $1.5 million deal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Non-tendered by the Cardinals in late November, King had sat on the open market for months waiting on a fully guaranteed major-league deal until the Marlins finally stepped up to the table. In Miami, King likely projects to fill a middle-relief role in front of presumptive closer Pete Fairbanks. Over 51 appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen in 2025, the 31-year-old lefty submitted a 4.66 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB in 48.1 innings.