Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Marlins' John King: Pockets fourth win in June

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

King (5-1) was credited with the win Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless inning of relief.

Eury Perez worked 4.2 innings in his return from the IL, and King got the final out in the fifth inning with the game tied 1-1 before the Marlins took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame. King has made nine appearances in June and come away with a win in four of them while producing a stellar 0.93 WHIP, 0.83 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB in 9.2 innings. The 31-year-old southpaw will be hard-pressed to maintain that pace, but King's hardly alone this season in racking up reliever wins at an impressive rate -- Milwaukee's Aaron Ashby leads all MLB pitchers with 10 victories, and Colorado's Antonio Senzatela has eight wins in just 23 relief outings.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!