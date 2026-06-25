Marlins' John King: Pockets fourth win in June

King (5-1) was credited with the win Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless inning of relief.

Eury Perez worked 4.2 innings in his return from the IL, and King got the final out in the fifth inning with the game tied 1-1 before the Marlins took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame. King has made nine appearances in June and come away with a win in four of them while producing a stellar 0.93 WHIP, 0.83 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB in 9.2 innings. The 31-year-old southpaw will be hard-pressed to maintain that pace, but King's hardly alone this season in racking up reliever wins at an impressive rate -- Milwaukee's Aaron Ashby leads all MLB pitchers with 10 victories, and Colorado's Antonio Senzatela has eight wins in just 23 relief outings.