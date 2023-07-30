Cueto (0-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk over six innings against Detroit. He struck out five.

Most of the damage against Cueto came in the top of the second inning when he surrendered a three-run blast to Akil Baddoo to put the Marlins in an early hole. The right-hander would then give up a second home run to Riley Greene to lead off the sixth before eventually being tagged with his second loss in four starts this season. On a positive note, Cueto has now gone six innings in back-to-back starts, posting a 13:2 K:BB over that stretch.