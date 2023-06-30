Cueto (biceps/ankle) is scheduled to make another rehab start Monday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cueto seems to be recovered from the biceps injury that sent him to the IL in early April and the ankle sprain he suffered in his early-May rehab debut, but the Marlins want to see better results from him on the farm. The veteran right-hander has been lit up for 17 earned runs in 13 innings across his last three rehab outings.