Cueto suffered a sprained left ankle during Saturday's rehab start, Noah Berger of FishStripes reports.
Cueto was forced to exit the outing after an awkward fall, and he's since been diagnosed with an ankle sprain to go along with the right biceps injury that sent him to the injured list. A timetable for Cueto's return is unknown at this time.
