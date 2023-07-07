Cueto (biceps) will be activated from the 60-day injured list after the All-Star break Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Mish notes that Cueto's role is not yet determined, although the Marlins opened up a spot in the rotation when they sent down Eury Perez on Friday. Cueto has missed most of this season with a biceps injury and has not pitched well on his rehab assignment, having allowed 18 runs over 15.1 innings in three starts with Triple-A Jacksonville. He'll make what's expected to be his final rehab start with Jacksonville on Saturday.