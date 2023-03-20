The Marlins optioned Simpson to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Miami protected Simpson from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter by adding him to the 40-man roster, but with only 12.1 career innings above the Double-A level under his belt, the 26-year-old southpaw was never considered especially likely to win a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen. Between stops with Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola in 2022, Simpson logged a 3.97 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 112:34 K:BB in 68 innings.