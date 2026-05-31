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Marlins' Josh White: Ready for MLB debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Marlins recalled White from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

White had been one of the Marlins' top relievers at Jacksonville this season, accruing a 1.24 ERA and 1.00 WHIP while striking out 30 batters over 29 innings. Consistently finding the strike zone has been an issue for the right-hander throughout his minor-league career, however, and after posting a 14.3 percent walk rate during his time at Jacksonville, White may not be asked to handle a high-leverage role out of the bullpen right off the bat. The Marlins will be treating Sunday's series finale against the Mets as a bullpen game, so White could be called upon to cover an inning or two in relief once opening pitcher John King exits the game.

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