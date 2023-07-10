The Marlins have selected Alderman with the 47th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Alderman's top-of-the-scale raw power is his calling card, and he cut his strikeout rate enough as a junior to be taken seriously as a potentially fringe-average hitter. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound righty slugger slashed .376/.440/.709 with 19 home runs, a 16.9 percent strikeout rate and a 10.7 percent walk rate as a junior at Mississippi. He barely played as a freshman and struck out at a 24.2 percent clip as a sophomore. Alderman's defensive home is to be determined, as he could play either corner outfield spot, with first base and catcher also possibilities.