Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Back in lineup Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stowers (hamstring) is starting in left field and batting in the leadoff spot in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Stowers was sidelined for the past two weeks while rehabbing from a right hamstring strain, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to be back on the field for Saturday's game. He's looking to build off a productive 2025 season in which he slashed .288/.368/.544 with five steals (on six attempts), 25 home runs and 73 RBI over 457 plate appearances.
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