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Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Collects three hits vs. NYM

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Stowers went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored during the Marlins' 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Mets on Friday.

It was the third time this season that Stowers logged two doubles in a game, the second of which drove in a run in the fifth inning to cut the Marlins' deficit to 6-4. Though he's struggled at the plate this season, Stowers tied a season high with three hits Friday for his eighth multi-hit game of 2026. He is slashing .227/.313/.367 with three home runs and 11 RBI over 144 plate appearances.

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