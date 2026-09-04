Stowers (foot) was removed from Thursday night's contest against the Royals in the eighth inning, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Stowers took a 93.2 mph fastball from Craig Kimbrel off his left foot with two outs in the top of the seventh frame, and he ultimately remained in the contest. The first baseman was later replaced by Deyvison De Los Santos in field with no outs and a runner at second base in the bottom of the eighth. More information on the status of Stowers will likely come following the conclusion of the game.