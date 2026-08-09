Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Exits Sunday with hamstring issue

Stowers was removed from Sunday's game against the Angels in the fifth inning due to left hamstring discomfort, Craig Mish of Marlins.tv reports. He went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored before departing.

Stowers appeared to tweak his hamstring while running out of the batter's box on an RBI single in the fifth. After reaching first base, Stowers appeared to be in pain before limping to the dugout and getting replaced by a pinch hitter. Stowers previously opened the season on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, though that injury was to his right leg. The Marlins will presumably send Stowers in for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.