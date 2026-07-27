Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Goes deep during loss

Stowers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.

After doubling in his first plate appearance, Stowers took Walker Buehler deep for a solo homer, giving him 13 long balls on the season. The outfielder entered Sunday in a slump, batting just .152 over his previous 12 games, making the multi-hit effort a welcome sign. Through 81 games this season, Stowers owns a .234/.315/.441 slash line with 18 doubles, three triples, 45 RBI, 37 runs scored and one stolen base.