Stowers (hamstring) was able to throw, hit and run during a workout Wednesday, and he had no issues afterward, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old outfielder is beginning the season on the IL and will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, meaning that Stowers will probably need at least a brief rehab assignment before he's ready to make his 2026 debut in late April or early May. If he continues to make good progress in his recovery, however, he could return on the short end of that estimate. The Marlins will miss having Stowers' bat in the lineup after he had a breakout 2025, slugging 25 homers with a .912 OPS in 117 contests.