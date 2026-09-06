Stowers went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Returning to the lineup after sitting out Friday's game as a precaution due to some hamstring tightness, Stowers took Trent Thornton deep in the seventh inning for the Marlins' final run of the night. Stowers has hit safely in his last five contests while going 8-for-20 with four extra-base hits, and over 11 games since returning in late August from a full strain of his left hamstring, he's produced a .324/.419/.649 slash line with three doubles, three homers, five runs and eight RBI.