Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Grabbing seat versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stowers is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus Atlanta.
The left-handed-hitting Stowers was in the lineup versus southpaw Martin Perez on Tuesday, but he will take a seat Wednesday as Atlanta sends lefty ace Chris Sale to the hill. Heriberto Hernandez will net a start in left field for the Marlins.
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